(Adds progress of talks in paragraph 8)
By Costas Pitas
ATHENS, March 28 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Saturday that he sought no rift with Europe
after his cash-strapped country submitted a list of reforms to
its lenders in a bid to secure much-needed funds.
Tsipras's leftist government agreed an extension to its
240-million euro bailout funding in February, albeit with aid
frozen, and now must agree on a set of reforms which it sent to
its EU-IMF creditors on Friday in order to stave off bankruptcy.
The austerity-weary nation will run out of money by April
20, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, if it
does not unlock much-needed funding.
"The liquidity problem is naturally hampering the situation
but I believe that will be tackled immediately once we reach an
agreement over reforms," Tsipras said in an interview with
Sunday's Real News newspaper.
After answering a question regarding government attempts to
deal with corruption, Tsipras was asked whether he wanted a rift
or a solution with Greece's European partners.
"My view has always been the same: a break from corruption,
a solution with Europe," he replied.
Earlier Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, one of
Tsipras's most left-wing ministers, hit out at a "Germanised
European Union ... for tightening week-by-week the noose around
the Greek economy."
Athens says its reforms will boost state revenues by 3
billion euros ($3.3 billion) in 2015, partly by tackling tax
evasion, but that it will oppose any new "recessionary measures"
such as further wage or pension cuts.
Discussions with EU and IMF lenders, known as the Brussels
Group, will continue throughout the weekend with "much work to
be done," sources told the semi-official Athens News Agency.
As talks unfold, Finance Minister Varoufakis told Vima
newspaper on Sunday that the reforms would not include a rise in
VAT, which had been a concern on Greece's islands where rates
are lower, but changes to tax collection would be made.
Varoufakis was the centre of speculation on Friday following
a report in the German newspaper Bild that a Greek government
source had said it was only a matter of time before he resigned.
But Tsipras said Varoufakis was "one of the key members of the
government".
CHINA AND RUSSIA
As Greece races to agree to raise funds, Deputy Prime
Minister Yannis Dragasakis told China's official Xinhua news
agency that Athens will sell its majority stake in the port of
Piraeus within weeks, a flip-flop from its previous position.
Speaking during a visit by Greek officials to China,
Dragasakis hinted that Chinese firm Costco Group -
short-listed in a process launched by the previous centre-right
government - was a front runner for the state's 67 percent
stake.
And as Greece seeks to fill its state coffers, the Russian
ambassador to Athens told Kathimerini newspaper that Moscow
would examine any loan request from Greece, were it to be made.
Tsipras is due to visit Moscow on April 8 for talks with
Russian President Vladimir Putin but the Greek government has
stressed it is not seeking funding from the Kremlin.
On Saturday, Greece's energy ministry said Lafazanis will
meet Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom Chief
Executive Alexei Miller on Monday in the capital, a week before
Tsipras is due to arrive.
The previous centre-right government had planned to
accelerate the sale of a 65 percent stake in gas utility DEPA,
after an initial attempt to sell to Gazprom in 2013
failed. Within days of Syriza taking power in January, Lafazanis
said he would scrap the sale.
DEPA has previously negotiated with Gazprom in a bid to get
cheaper gas supplies and was one of the first European companies
to obtain a rebate in 2011.
The two countries, which are both Orthodox Christian, have
traditionally had good relations and Athens has never strongly
supported sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.
(1 US dollar = 0.9185 euro)
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Michael
Nienaber and Gernot Heller in Berlin; Editing by David Evans,
Stephen Powell, Greg Mahlich)