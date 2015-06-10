BRUSSELS, June 11 European leaders realise
Greece needs a viable solution to its debt crisis that allows
the country to return to growth, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
said on Thursday, after talks with the leaders of France and
Germany.
"We decided to intensify the efforts to bridge the remaining
differences and proceed, I believe, to a solution in the coming
period," Tsipras told reporters after late-night talks in
Brussels.
"I believe that Europe's political leadership realises that
we must offer a viable solution to Greece and the possibility to
return safely to growth with social cohesion and with a
sustainable debt," he said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Adrian Croft)