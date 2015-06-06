BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources says unit, debtor enter into purchase, sale agreement with Oxy USA
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing
ATHENS, June 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, a Greek government official said on Saturday.
The three leaders held a teleconference on Saturday, which the official said was held in a "good climate", without giving details on the content of the call.
Greece is locked in a standoff with its euro zone and IMF creditors over an aid package aimed at unlocking money for the cash-strapped country. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing
SAO PAULO, March 24 The Brazilian government has not discussed reinstating a financial transaction tax known as CPMF, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Friday, as it seeks additional sources of revenue to meet this year's fiscal target.