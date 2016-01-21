DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday that Athens accepts its European
partners' insistence that the International Monetary Fund should
play a role in supervising the country's international bailout.
Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on a panel that
included German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Tsipras
said Greece believed the European Union could manage the
programme on its own but it accepted that other partners wanted
the IMF involved.
"There has been a long debate, we have heard different
views. Some partners asked that the IMF be involved and we
agreed in order to have the agreement. Now we are doing all we
can to implement this agreement," he said.
Schaeuble said the German and other parliaments had agreed
to aid Greece on condition that the IMF remained engaged in the
programme and it would be like "entering a room full of dynamite
with a lighted candle" to ask the Bundestag to change that
agreement.
