BRUSSELS, April 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Thursday he was optimistic of reaching a deal
with the country's creditors after making significant progress
in reform-for-cash negotiations.
Tsipras, who met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the
sidelines of an EU summit on migration in Brussels, said both
sides agreed that "there was significant progress made recently
in discussions with the Brussels group, that we have covered a
large part of the distance".
Asked if Greece and its partners were close to a deal, he
said: "We are closer than we were previously. I am very
optimistic."
