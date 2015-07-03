ATHENS, July 3 Greece's left-wing prime minister told tens of thousands of supporters in Athens on Friday that a 'No' vote in a weekend referendum would represent a choice to "live in dignity in Europe".

Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks to say a "proud 'No' to ultimatums and to those who terrorise you," rallying supporters ahead of a Sunday ballot that may decide Greece's future in Europe's single currency.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Matt Robinson)