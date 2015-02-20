UPDATE 2-EU, Greece seek bailout deal by Friday
* Greek PM says will call for EU summit if no deal (Updates throughout)
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras asked European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday to be ready to convene a summit of European leaders on Sunday if euro zone finance ministers fail to agree to extend a bailout for Athens.
A Greek government official said that Tsipras spoke to Tusk, who chairs such summits and is responsible for convening them, and said that if the Eurogroup failed to reach a "positive conclusion" at talks going on in Brussels on Friday then Tsipras would request that leaders get involved at a higher level.
Earlier, commenting on a Tusk statement that he had spoken to Tsipras, an EU official said there was no plan for a summit yet. EU leaders have made clear they would prefer that the issue was resolved by their finance ministers. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
