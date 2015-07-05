ATHENS, July 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Monday called for 'a strong national front' to
negotiate a way out of the country's debt crisis, after Greeks
overwhelmingly rejected tough austerity terms set by
international creditors.
"We must move forward immediately with negotiations.. a
strong national front must be created to seek an immediate
solution," Tspiras told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos
after the vote. He is asking the president to convene a meeting
of political party leaders.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)