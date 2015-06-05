(Adds details)
ATHENS, June 5 Greece's government rejects an
"absurd" and "unrealistic" proposal from creditors and hopes it
will be withdrawn, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday
as he called on lenders to accept a rival proposal from Athens
instead.
Tsipras was presented with a tough compromise proposal for
aid from lenders that crossed many of his "red lines" this week,
including tax hikes, privatisations and pension reform, quickly
sparking outrage from his leftist Syriza party.
In an uncompromising speech to parliament, Tsipras said a
proposal by Athens made earlier this week was the only realistic
basis for a deal and accused Europe of failing to understand
that Greek lawmakers could not vote for more austerity.
"The proposals submitted by lenders are unrealistic,"
Tsipras said, adding the offer did not take into account common
ground found between the two sides during months of
negotiations.
"The Greek government cannot consent to absurd proposals."
In what appeared to be a threat against lenders that Greece
was prepared to move unilaterally if its demands were not met,
Tsipras said the government would legislate the restoration of
collective bargaining rights for Greek workers - a move opposed
by lenders.
Still, Tsipras said he was confident that Greece is closer
to a deal than ever, and the Greek proposal took needs of the
creditors into account.
"Time is not running out only for us, it is running out for
everybody else as well," he said. "It's certain that in the
coming days we will hear many things since we are in the final
stretch."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki
Koutantou; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Peter Graff)