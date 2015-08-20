ATHENS Aug 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras submitted his resignation and that of his cabinet to
President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Thursday, and asked that
elections be held on the soonest possible date.
"The present parliament cannot offer a government of
majority or a national unity government," Tsipras told
Pavlopoulos during a meeting on Thursday night.
Tsipras effectively lost his majority in the 300-seat Greek
parliament after members of his leftist Syriza party broke ranks
over a multi-billion euro bailout his government clinched with
international lenders this month.
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas;
editing by David Stamp)