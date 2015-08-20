ATHENS Aug 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras submitted his resignation and that of his cabinet to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Thursday, and asked that elections be held on the soonest possible date.

"The present parliament cannot offer a government of majority or a national unity government," Tsipras told Pavlopoulos during a meeting on Thursday night.

Tsipras effectively lost his majority in the 300-seat Greek parliament after members of his leftist Syriza party broke ranks over a multi-billion euro bailout his government clinched with international lenders this month. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas; editing by David Stamp)