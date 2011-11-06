FRANKFURT Nov 6 German tour operator TUI AG
(TUIGn.DE) has asked Greek hoteliers to sign new contracts
spelling out how it will pay its bills in the event Greece
leaves the euro zone and starts using a new currency, a
spokesman for the company said.
"As a responsible company, we should protect ourselves for
a potential exit of Greece from the euro zone," spokesman Robin
Zimmermann said on Sunday, adding TUI's Nordic unit had sent a
letter to the hoteliers.
He was confirming a report in German newspaper Bild, which
quoted the letter as saying: "If the euro should no longer be
the currency (...), TUI is entitled to pay the sum of money in
the new currency. The exchange rate shall be made at the
exchange rate set by the government."
Tourism is key for Greece's 230-billion-euro ($316 billion)
economy and accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic
product (GDP). More than 2 million Germans travelled to Greece
last year, making them the biggest group of visitors there.
The President of the Greek Tourist Board, Andreas
Andreadis, told Bild that several Greek hoteliers had received
the letter from TUI, the owner of London-listed TUI Travel
TT.L, and were asked to sign it.
"No hotelier will do that and we turned to the Greek
Ministry of Tourism. TUI can not put pressure on hoteliers to
sign such a thing," he was quoted as saying. ($1 = 0.727
Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Gunna Dickson)