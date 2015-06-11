BRUSSELS, June 11 Greece has no more time for "gambling" and needs to decide on a cash-for-reforms deal, while next week's meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg will be crucial, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Tusk, who met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels on Wednesday told a news conference: "It is very obvious that we need decisions, not negotiations."

"There is no more time for gambling. The day is coming, I'm afraid, that someone says that the game is over." (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Adrian Croft)