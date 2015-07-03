BRUSSELS, July 3 The European Union is looking
for ways to keep Greece inside the euro, but that may mean
getting used to having a bankrupt country in the single currency
area, European Council President Donald Tusk was quoted as
saying.
"Maybe we will have to get used to living with a country as
a member of the euro zone in bankruptcy," Tusk said in an
interview given on Thursday evening to news website Politico
before Sunday's Greek referendum on a bailout deal.
"It's very clear that the referendum is not ... about being
in the euro zone or not," Tusk said, diverging from other EU
leaders who have said Sunday's referendum is about whether
Greece stayed in the euro zone.
If Greeks vote 'yes' on Sunday, "I think it's a chance to
open a new chapter in negotiations, perhaps more promising than
before," Tusk said. In case of a 'no', "the space for
negotiation will be smaller, obviously," said Tusk, who chairs
EU summits.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Paul Taylor)