BRIEF-New York Shipping Exchange says raised $9.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
BRUSSELS, July 7 European Council President Donald Tusk spoke with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday to prepare for an emergency euro zone summit later in the day.
"Earlier today I was in touch with Greek PM Tsipras to prepare tonight's EuroSummit on Greece," Tusk said on Twitter. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
CHICAGO, March 23 Rebel creditors of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have said they intend to appeal a bankruptcy judge's decision to allow the world's largest private sector coal producer to exit Chapter 11 protection.