BRUSSELS, April 27 Euro zone finance ministers should meet on Greece within days to avoid renewed uncertainty over the country's ability to finance itself, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

Tusk said he spoke on the matter with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who on Tuesday had said he wanted a special summit of euro zone leaders to discuss Greece's third bailout. Tusk chairs EU summits and would be responsible for calling one.

"We have to avoid a situation of renewed uncertainty for Greece. We need a date for a Eurogroup meeting in the not distant future. In days, not weeks," Tusk told reporters. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)