BRUSSELS Feb 20 European Council President Donald Tusk will not convene a summit of euro zone leaders on Sunday even if finance ministers have not resolved differences over extending a bailout for Greece, an EU official said on Friday.

Confirming that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had asked Tusk on Friday to be ready to convene a summit on Sunday in case the ministers failed to reach a deal, the official said:

"There will be no euro summit Sunday. However, Tusk will not hesitate to convene a euro summit, should he consider that this will be the right way to handle the situation. Before convening a summit, all options in the Eurogroup should be exhausted."

Officials from Greece and other euro zone countries said a draft accord had been accepted on Friday by Athens and other key players and was now being discussed by the full Eurogroup of 19 finance ministers.

