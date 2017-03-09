ATHENS, March 9 Greece's jobless rate stood at
23.1 percent in December, unchanged from an upwardly revised
reading in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on
Thursday.
The number of officially unemployed reached 1.1 million
people. Hardest hit were young people aged 15 to 24 years, with
their jobless rate dropping to 45.2 percent from 50.1 percent in
the same month a year earlier.
The reading in December, based on seasonally adjusted data,
was the lowest since March 2012 when unemployment stood at
similar levels. The jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9
percent in September 2013.
Greece's jobless rate has come down from record highs but
remains more than double the euro zone's average of 9.6 percent
in January.
The country's economy contracted in the final quarter of
2016, performing worse than projected. Economic output slumped
1.2 percent compared to the previous quarter.
The government expects the jobless rate to drop to 22.6
percent this year, based on its 2017 budget which sees the
economy expanding by 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)