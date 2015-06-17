ATHENS, June 17 A senior U.S. State Department
official on Wednesday repeated warnings from Washington that
Greece had to make a "serious move" to break a deadlock with its
international creditors.
Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs
Amanda Sloat met Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos and reaffirmed recent messages from President Barack
Obama and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, a statement from the U.S.
embassy in Athens said.
It said she underscored "the urgency of Greece making a
serious move to reach a pragmatic compromise with its creditors"
and noted that "failure to reach an agreement would create
immediate hardship for Greece and broad uncertainties for Europe
and the global economy."
(Reporting by James Mackenzie)