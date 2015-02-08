WASHINGTON Feb 8 The Obama administration is
pushing euro zone leaders to compromise more with Greece's new
government as fears grow that a protracted budget stand-off
could damage the global economy, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
The U.S. lobbying effort comes amid mounting concerns in
Brussels and Washington about the hardline stance taken by some
members of the euro zone, particularly Germany, that Greece must
press on with its budget-cutting commitments, according to the
report, which cited European Union and U.S. officials.
"We've advised all sides there needs to be some compromise
on everybody's part," the FT cited a senior U.S. official as
saying. "There are limits to how much austerity a society can
withstand."
A U.S. delegation is heading to Athens, led by the Treasury
Department's top Europe official, Daleep Singh, the FT said.
The move follows the sweep to power of new Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose radical left-wing government
policies are fiercely against the austerity measures imposed on
the country as part of its 2010 financial bailout.
Tsipras is preparing for his first major speech to the Greek
parliament since taking power, an event that will be closely
watched by EU leaders who so far have shown scant willingness to
meet his demands to end austerity policies and win debt relief
for Greece.
Other EU nations fear Greece could embark on a wholesale
backtracking on the fiscal and economic reforms international
lenders have demanded in exchange for some 240 billion euros
worth of assistance.
Greece's current bailout expires on Feb. 28 and most lenders
want Athens to apply for an extension, including a renewed
commitment to continue its economic reforms. Tsipras has ruled
that out. )
U.S. officials are expected to raise their concerns about
the standoff with Greece at this week's meeting of the Group of
20's finance ministers in Istanbul and during bilateral meetings
in Washington on Monday between Obama and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, the FT reported.
U.S. and European leaders are concerned about the
possibility that the situation in Greece could lead to its
departure from the EU.
"We believe that any fragmentation would have a severe
spillover effect," a senior U.S. official told the FT.
A U.S. Treasury spokeswoman was not immediately available
for comment.
