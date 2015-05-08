ATHENS May 8 The United States wants Greece to
focus on a Western-backed pipeline project rather than a rival
gas pipeline that Athens is discussing with Russia, the top U.S.
energy diplomat said on Friday after talks with Greek officials.
Cash-strapped Greece has been making overtures to Russia
since a leftist government took power in January. Athens says
Moscow is considering paying it in advance for the Turkish
Stream pipeline to bring Russian gas to Europe via Greece after
abandoning the South Stream project last year.
The United States, however, is pushing Greece to stick with
the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that is set to bring gas from
Azerbaijan to Europe by crossing through Turkey, Greece, Albania
and the Adriatic Sea.
"What we agreed on is it's important to focus on what
projects are on the table today and that is TAP, that will
interconnect to the Azerbaijani pipeline. That is what's on the
table for Greece today," Amos Hochstein, the U.S. special envoy
for energy affairs, told reporters after talks with the energy
minister and a top aide to the prime minister.
"Turkish Stream doesn't exist. There is no consortium to
build it, there is no agreement to build it. So let's put that
to the side, and wait until there's some movement on that and
see if that's relevant or not relevant and in the meantime focus
on what's important - the pipeline we already agreed to, that
Greece already agreed to."
In talks with Greek officials, Hochstein said "we agreed far
more than we disagreed", without giving details on the
differences.
But in a statement after the talks, Energy Minister
Panagiotis Lafazanis, part of the government's far-left faction
that is keen to boost ties with Russia, said Greece would
continue to back the Russian gas pipeline.
"We are backing this project because we think it will be
useful for our country," the statement said.
Hochstein reiterated the U.S. position that the best way for
Europe to secure its energy supply is by diversifying its
sources and ensuring competition.
"There is no reason why Russia should not be a supplier of
gas into the region and the U.S. does not challenge that in any
way," he said. But he added that having other sources of gas
would "help with price, reliability of supply and that will help
take the political element out of the supply system."
(Reporting by Deepa Babington; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)