ATHENS Feb 6 The United States told Greece
through its ambassador on Friday to work cooperatively with its
European colleagues and the International Monetary Fund and that
Athens needed to push ahead with reforms.
"Greece should continue to make administrative and
structural reforms and exercise fiscal prudence," the embassy
said in a statement.
U.S. Ambassador to Greece David Pearce earlier met Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras and senior ministers from the recently
elected leftist government.
Athens has been seeking support for renegotiating the terms
of its international bailout and to end the austerity that is
imposed by the EU and IMF with it.
