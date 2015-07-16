WASHINGTON, July 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Thursday urged top German and French officials to hammer
out a debt deal with Greece that will ensure Athens is able to
pay its debts.
Lew "underscored the importance of achieving debt
sustainability in the upcoming negotiations," a Treasury
official said of Lew's meetings in Europe, which included a
meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in
Berlin and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin in Paris.
Lew also met with European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi in Frankfurt, the official said.
