WASHINGTON, June 29 The United States would not want to see Greece exit the euro zone, the State Department said on Monday as the debt-ridden country struggled to reach a deal with its lenders.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the Greek debt situation with his German counterpart on the sidelines of Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.

