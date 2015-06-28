PARIS, June 28 A cash-for-reforms deal on Greece is still possible, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told French media in an interview on Sunday, urging the Greek government to come back to the negotiating table.

Valls told Europe 1 radio and the Le Monde daily that the referendum which the Greek government has announced for July 5 will decide the country's future in the euro zone.

"What is at stake is staying in or exiting the euro zone," Valls said. "If there is a negative vote, there is a real risk ...of exiting the euro zone."

"A deal is still possible, I invite the Greek government to come back to the negotiation table," he added. "I cannot resign myself to Greece leaving the euro zone ... We must find a solution." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Jason Neely)