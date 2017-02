BRATISLAVA, June 12 The European Union will do all it can to keep Greece in the euro zone if it respects its bailout commitments, the chairman of the European Union leaders' meetings said on Tuesday.

"We will do our utmost to keep Greece in the euro zone while it is respecting its commitments," Herman Van Rompuy said after meeting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet)