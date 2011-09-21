(Adds quote, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 21 European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday that a Greek default would
be avoided "because there is no alternative."
"The dangers of contagion, of default, of restructuring, of
leaving the euro zone, are so big that you can't take that
risk," Van Rompuy said at an appearance at New York
University.
Van Rompuy's comments came as the Greek cabinet adopted
more austerity measures on Wednesday to secure a bailout
crucial to avoid running out of money next month.
Senior European Union and International Monetary Fund
officials are due to arrive in Athens early next week to review
progress by Greece.
Greece's woes are part of a broader euro zone debt crisis
that threatens Italy, Spain and some of Europe's biggest banks
and has raised the risk of plunging western economies back into
recession.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by John O'Callaghan)