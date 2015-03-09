BRUSSELS, March 9 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said an agreement with euro zone peers to start
technical talks with creditors on Wednesday was a decisive step
toward implementing a deal struck with the Eurogroup on Feb. 20.
At a news conference following Monday's euro zone finance
ministers meeting, he dismissed complaints by others around the
table that two weeks had been wasted and said the Greek
government had moved as fast as possible to negotiations which
he said he expected to conclude before a late April deadline.
