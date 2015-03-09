BRUSSELS, March 9 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said an agreement with euro zone peers to start technical talks with creditors on Wednesday was a decisive step toward implementing a deal struck with the Eurogroup on Feb. 20.

At a news conference following Monday's euro zone finance ministers meeting, he dismissed complaints by others around the table that two weeks had been wasted and said the Greek government had moved as fast as possible to negotiations which he said he expected to conclude before a late April deadline. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)