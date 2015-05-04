ATHENS May 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis enjoys the support of the prime minister and will
take part in the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers,
government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told reporters on
Monday.
"The head of the negotiating team is Mr. Varoufakis, who has
the full confidence of the government," Sakellaridis said.
Varoufakis was sidelined by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in
a reshuffle of Greece's negotiating team with EU/IMF lenders
last week after coming under heavy criticism at the last meeting
of euro zone ministers in Riga.
Sakellaridis also reiterated that Greece's liquidity crunch
must be eased soon, caling for help from the European Central
Bank or other institutions.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by George Georgiopoulos,
editing by Deepa Babington)