UPDATE 1-China March factory activity grows fastest in nearly 5 years-official PMI
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
ATHENS, June 4 Greece intends to meet all of its debt obligations, the country's finance minister said on Thursday when asked if Athens would make a 300 million-euro payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday.
"As finance minister I cannot answer such a question other than to say that the Greek state aims at always repaying all of its beneficiaries," Yanis Varoufakis told Greek radio.
Greece is due to pay about 1.5 billion euros to the IMF in June in four installments.
Varoufakis also said he "firmly opposed" the privatisation of the country's dominant power utility PPC which the leftist government halted soon after taking power in January.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.