ATHENS, June 13 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis proposed on Saturday that the ESM, Europe's bailout
mechanism, should offer a new 30-year loan to Athens so that it
can buy back Greek government bonds worth 27 billion euros held
by the European Central Bank.
This would allow Greece to meet repayments to the ECB
totalling 6.7 billion euros that are due in July and August, and
lengthen repayment on the rest of the debt.
Varoufakis told Realnews newspaper that a solution would be
"a 30-year loan with a relatively low interest (1.5 percent)
from the ESM to Greece".
These repayments are on top of 1.6 billion euros due to the
IMF that Athens must make by the end of June. The Greek
government is negotiating with its international creditors on a
cash-for-reform deal aimed at averting default on the IMF debt.
