ATHENS, July 1 The Greek government aims to
secure deal with creditors on Monday, a day after a referendum
in which Greeks will vote on whether to accept or reject a
bailout offer made by lenders last week, Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Wednesday.
In an interview with Greek state television, Varoufakis said
that Athens was willing to accept "strict" conditions of a new
bailout package, if in exchange the sustainability of Greece's
debt were guaranteed.
He added that, once a deal between Athens and its creditors
is reached, the European Central Bank would once more raise the
level of funding it gives Greek banks, and the "liquidity would
be restored."
"The Greek bank situation will return to normal soon after a
deal is reached," Varoufakis said.
Greek banks have been closed since Monday, and the
government has imposed capital controls in an effort to prevent
a collapse of the banking system after an impasse in
negotiations with creditors led to a massive outflow of money
from local lenders.
