ATHENS, July 5 Greece's finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said a 'No' vote from Greeks to a bailout package from lenders on Sunday was a vote in favour of democracy and social justice that allowed Athens to call on its partners to find a fair deal.

"As of tommorrow, with this brave 'No' the Greek people handed us.... we will extend a helping hand towards our lenders. We will call on each one of them to find common ground," Varoufakis told reporters. "As of tomorrow, Europe, whose heart is beating in Greece tonight, is starting to heal its wounds, our wounds. Today's No is a big Yes to democratic Europe." (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)