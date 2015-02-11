BERLIN Feb 11 Greece's finance minister said Greece would not be able to service its debt in the short-term so would need a haircut, or debt restructuring, he told Germany's Stern magazine.

"If a debt can no longer be paid off then that leads to a haircut," Yanis Varoufakis said in a pre-publication copy of the interview made available on Wednesday.

"What is critical is that Greece's debt cannot be paid off in the near future," he said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin)