RIGA, April 24 Greece is willing to make compromises to reach a deal on its debt, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Friday after tense talks with his euro zone peers on this issue.

"We want an agreement and we are willing to make compromises to achieve this," Varoufakis told reporters. "The cost of not having a solution would be huge for all of us, Greece and the euro zone."

Varoufakis said the process to achieve to a deal was difficult but that "we will have a solution in the end." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Robin Emmott)