RIGA, April 24 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis faced sharp criticism from his euro zone peers on
Friday for failing to so far provide a list of detailed reforms,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance
ministers, told a news conference.
"It was a very critical discussion," Dijsselbloem said. "We
came to an agreement two months ago and today we had hoped to
have positive results and an agreement on which we could take a
decision and we are still far from that," he said of the meeting
in Riga.
"We have commitments from all sides that all will do what is
necessary to get a deal within as little time as possible."
