ATHENS Feb 10Greece's new finance minister,
Yanis Varoufakis, heads to a Eurogroup finance ministers meeting
on Wednesday to ask for something almost no one there wants to
give - at its most basic, a new debt agreement without the
strings of austerity.
His officials say he expects a tough time. The question is
whether he will come out like one of his predecessors, Evangelos
Venizelos, having been humiliated.
Varoufakis is a charismatic type who is clearly enjoying a
degree of European, if not global, celebrity. He has been dubbed
"Superstar" by Greek media and even become something of a
hearthrob in Germany's media.
But he has already upset some of the people he needs to
convince, saying the euro zone was at risk of collapse, Italy's
debt is unsustainable and bringing up Germany's Nazi past.
He will need his counterparts onside if he is to get first a
bridge agreement to cover immediate financing and then a renewed
debt plan.
"The best way to get a deal in the EU is by quietly building
alliances behind closed doors and then trying to build consensus
around compromises. Noisy confrontation usually leads to
resistance and isolation," a former diplomat in Brussels said.
Greek officials have made it clear that they have some "red
lines", namely a refusal to run large primary budget surpluses
(the balance before interest payments on debt) and that the debt
must be restructured.
The Greek approach to date has been to talk about
negotiations but make strident and sometimes threatening
demands, rationalised by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras'
anti-austerity sweep in popular elections.
Some of Varoufakis' performance may go further because of
his economic expertise and practice in game theory.
But despite the media delight at his persona - leather
jacket, rugged looks, bluntness - Varoufakis's attempts so far
to get support in Europe have done little to improve Greece's
position in what is as of now an 18-to-1 euro zone standoff.
Perhaps most damaging were comments on Italian television
broadcast on Sunday. He said that the whole euro zone structure
was teetering.
"The euro is fragile, it's like building a castle of cards,
if you take out the Greek card the others will collapse," he
according to an Italian transcript.
This is a threat to his partners and the last thing a
currency union struggling with economic malaise needs to hear.
He then went on to imply that other countries will be next
if Greece is forced by the crisis to leave the euro zone, saying
according to the transcript: "Let's face it, Italy's debt
situation is unsustainable."
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, who will be at
Wednesday's Eurogroup meeting to hear Varoufakis's requests,
said the remarks were "out of place" and that a European
solution to Greece's problems requires "mutual trust".
Varoufakis later said that Padoan had telephoned him and
that he had told the Italian he had been taken out of context
and was referring to past experience from 2010-11.
GREEK FIRE
In Brussels, officials who regard Varoufakis as a bit of a
loose cannon console themselves with that fact he is not in
charge.
"He'll only be implementing policy, not (be) the architect.
Tsipras will give the signals," said one EU official who has
been watching Varoufakis closely.
But that may be wishful thinking. Tsipras himself gave an
unbending speech at the weekend, announcing the end of austerity
and adding an unexpected demand for German war reparations.
This comes on top of Varoufakis' comments at an
uncomfortable news conference with Wolfgang Schaeuble, Germany's
fiscally hard-line finance minister, that Germany should
understand Greece because of its Nazi past.
"Nazism is rearing its ugly head in Greece," he said,
apparently referring to the far-right Greek political party
Golden Dawn.
True perhaps, but not something that is usually said in
diplomatic circles with Germans.
Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, meanwhile, has said that if
Greece fails to get a new debt agreement with the euro zone, it
could always look elsewhere for help - pointing to the United
States, but also Russia and China.
This will also not have gone down well in Brussels. Seasoned
EU figures still believe there is a deal to be done but if so
Varoufakis is going to have adopt a very different tack behind
closed doors to the one he has taken in public.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels;
Editing by Anna Willard)