ATHENS May 24 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis on Sunday admitted he had recorded a euro zone
finance ministers meeting and criticised media for reporting
"lies and innuendos" on what transpired at that April 24
Eurogroup gathering.
The outspoken minister told the New York Times Magazine last
week he had taped the confidential meeting in Riga, drawing
criticism that he was undermining Greece's efforts to secure aid
from lenders.
"In the absence of minutes, I often record my interventions
and responses on my mobile phone, especially when I ad lib
them," Varoufakis said in his blog and to Britain's BBC, adding
that he used the recordings to help prepare briefings for the
Greek cabinet.
"I did the same in the Riga Eurogroup meeting and,
afterwards, back in Athens, used that recording to work on my
brief to my colleagues," he wrote.
Since assuming his post in January, Varoufakis has annoyed
many euro zone colleagues due to his brash style and
sharp-tongued barbs against creditors at a time when Greece
needs their help to avert bankruptcy.
Eurogroup rules do not explicitly prohibit participants from
recording talks as long as the contents are kept confidential.
But the disclosure prompted howls of disbelief from Greek
media and the opposition who said that secretly recording his
peers might undercut Greece's efforts to build alliances.
A columnist for Greek newspaper Eleftheros Typos wrote: "We
all should care that the country's finance minister, at a most
crucial moment, states without shame that he secretly recorded
all dialogues and discussions at the last Eurogroup in Riga,
which was his Waterloo."
Observers of the meeting in the Latvian capital said he
appeared isolated and noted that he did not attend a finance
ministers' dinner in the evening. Varoufakis said media reports
that fellow ministers had called him a "time waster", "gambler"
and "amateur" were untrue.
Varoufakis said he had not leaked the recordings and had
fully respected the meeting's confidentiality, even when
provoked by the media.
"I stood firm against the torrent of lies that flowed for
weeks like an out of control sewer. I desisted all provocation
and refused to divulge anything of what was said in the
meeting," he said in his blog.
He called for minutes to be taken at important meetings.
"Perhaps it is time we became a little more sceptical about
the journalism we rely upon as citizens. And perhaps we should
query European institutions in which decisions of monumental
importance are made, on behalf of Europe's citizenry, but in
which minutes are neither taken or published."
