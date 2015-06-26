(Adds quotes, context)
DUBLIN, June 26 Demands for tax increases and
pension cuts that Greece's creditors are setting as conditions
for the disbursement of aid are putting the country in an
impossible position, its Finance Minister said on Friday.
"I am against increasing the corporate tax, but then again I
am against raising the tax on hotels and against cutting the
pensions of people who live below the poverty line," Yanis
Varoufakis said on Irish national radio RTE.
"These issues are putting me and my government in an
impossible position, having to make a bad choice among really
hard, difficult bad choices."
On Thursday, Greece again failed to clinch a
cash-for-reforms deal with creditors, setting up a last-ditch
effort on Saturday to avert a default next week or start
preparing to protect the euro zone from financial turmoil.
,
Varoufakis said that, while Greece was determined to remain
part of the euro zone, it would not sign any agreement with
creditors that he considered "unviable".
Asked whether Greece was still facing demands that he could
not agree to, Varoufakis said "Absolutely, absolutely."
"The Greek side has bent over backward to accommodate some
rather strange demands by the institutions. It is now up to them
to come to the party," he said.
The austerity package being imposed on Greece would destroy
its chance of growth and make it much harder for the country to
repay its debts, he said.
"So when I am asked to put my signature at the bottom line
of an agreement which is clearly unviable, I am not going to do
this," Varoufakis said.
(Reporting by William James in London; additional reporting by
Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)