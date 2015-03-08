UPDATE 1-Italian and German yields diverge as ECB trims stimulus
* Portugal/Germany 10-year yield spread hits almost-four week high
ROME, March 8 Greece could call a referendum on the euro or early elections should its euro zone partners reject its plan to restructure debt and make public investments to boost growth, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
Should Brussels ultimately reject Greece's proposals, Varoufakis told the newspaper: "There could be problems. But, as my prime minister has said, we are not yet glued to our chairs. We can return to elections, call a referendum (on the euro)." (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON, April 3 The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar on Monday as mixed economic data coming out of Europe added to existing worries about political risk in the continent, driving investors to sell the single currency.