PARIS, June 17 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Wednesday he and his euro zone counterparts
were unlikely to reach a aid-for reforms deal at a meeting on
Thursday.
"Tomorrow we will set the scene for what we consider to be
our political and moral duty, and that is to reach an agreement
very, very quickly with our partners and the institutions," he
said after talks in Paris at the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development.
Asked if there could be an agreement at the meeting of
eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday, Varoufakis
said: "I do not believe so."
He said Greece and its international lenders needed to
strike a deal at the level of heads of state and government.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Andrew Roche; writing
by Leigh Thomas)