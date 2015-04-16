WASHINGTON, April 16 Greece cannot simply sign
up for an existing agreement on its debt that will not solve its
economic problems, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on the
sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings on
Thursday.
In prepared remarks for a speech at the Brookings
Institution, Varoufakis said "we will not sign up to targets we
know our economy cannot meet by means of policies that our
partners should not wish to impose."
Greece is fast running out of cash and its euro zone and IMF
lenders have frozen bailout aid until the new leftist-led
government in Athens reaches agreement on a package of reforms.
That has raised fears the Greek government will not be able
to make its next payments to the IMF, which total some $1
billion over the next month, putting the Fund's own financial
position at risk.
