RIGA, April 24 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Friday that talks with his euro zone peers
had improved dramatically over the past few weeks but criticised
some plans put forward, such as a foreclosures law demanded by
creditors.
"We agreed that an agreement will be difficult but it will
happen and it will happen quickly because that is the only
option we have," Varoufakis told a news conference.
"We have agreed that we are going to speed up the
negotiations, that we will take another look at the processes,"
Varoufakis said, suggesting that EU/IMF teams may not need to
meet both in Brussels and Athens.
"You can choose to look at it as a half full or half empty
bottle. We choose the optimistic way .. The two sides have come
much closers on issues like privatisations ... the government
has proposed to set up an independent tax commission ... we have
had very good discussions on the need to reform the judiciary."
On budget surpluses, he said: "This government does not want
to do what previous governments did, to sign on pledges
regarding primary surpluses that were simply, from a
macro-economic perspective, impossible to achieve. This is why
negotiations are dragging on. We are not going to make promises
we cannot fulfil."
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Ingrid Melander, Jan
Strupczewski, Robin Emmott)