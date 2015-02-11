BRUSSELS Feb 12 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis played down a failure to reach a common position with
the rest of the euro zone and said he believed a "healing deal"
on Greece's finances could be reached on Monday.
Looking calm and composed after seven hours of talks in
Brussels that lasted into Thursday morning, Varoufakis told
reporters that the emergency Eurogroup meeting had never been
intended to produce an accord but had been a good discussion.
EU diplomats said a broad common statement on finding a way
forward for Greece and the euro zone had been drafted but that
the Greek delegation, which consulted Athens by telephone, had
not agreed to it. The radical new government insists it will not
extend an international bailout that expires in two weeks but
its EU partners say it must accept some conditional financing.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alastair Macdonald;
Editing by Jan Strupczewski)