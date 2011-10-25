ATHENS Oct 25 A deeper haircut for private
holders of Greek sovereign debt will be accompanied by measures
to capitalise the country's pension funds, which are major
holders of state bonds, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos said on Tuesday.
"Any solution on the long-term viability of public debt will
be accompanied by measures that do not just sustain but visibly
improve the current level of the assets of the Greek pension
funds," Venizelos said in a statement.
"We are answering the concerns of pensioners and those
insured by the system."
