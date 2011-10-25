ATHENS Oct 25 A deeper haircut for private holders of Greek sovereign debt will be accompanied by measures to capitalise the country's pension funds, which are major holders of state bonds, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

"Any solution on the long-term viability of public debt will be accompanied by measures that do not just sustain but visibly improve the current level of the assets of the Greek pension funds," Venizelos said in a statement.

"We are answering the concerns of pensioners and those insured by the system." (Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Anna Willard)