ATHENS Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras easily won a parliamentary confidence vote in the early
hours of Wednesday after pledging never to allow Greece to
return to the era of austerity and bailout programmes.
Tsipras, who controls 149 lawmakers from his leftist Syriza
party, won the backing of 162 deputies in the 300-seat
parliament with the support of his junior coalition partner, the
right-wing, anti-bailout Independent Greeks party.
The vote comes before crunch meetings of euro zone finance
ministers on Wednesday and EU leaders on Thursday to discuss
Greece's future amid rising alarm at the risk of a Greek exit
from the euro that could trigger wider financial instability.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Costas Pitas and Karolina
Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)