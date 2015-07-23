ATHENS, July 23 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras faced down a revolt by rebels in his leftists Syriza
party to win parliament's backing on Thursday for a second
package of reforms required to start talks on a financial rescue
deal.
The bill - containing judicial and banking reforms - easily
passed with the support of 230 lawmakers in the 300-seat
parliament thanks to the support of pro-euro opposition parties.
But 36 out of 149 deputies from his Syriza party voted
against the overall bill or abstained - less than the rebellion
by 39 deputies in last week's vote on an initial set of reforms.
(Reporting Renee Maltezou, Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina
Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)