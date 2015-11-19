ATHENS Nov 19 The Greek parliament on Thursday passed measures demanded by its foreign lenders in exchange for 2 billion euros in bailout funds and a further 10 billion euros to recapitalise its top banks.

With the official vote count still underway, the government secured the minimum parliamentary majority needed to pass the bill, which outlines regulation on tax arrears and the level of protection indebted homeowners have over their primary homes.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)