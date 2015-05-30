ATHENS May 30 Greece's government is confident
of reaching a deal with its creditors this week and is open to
pushing back parts of its anti-austerity programme to make that
happen, the country's interior minister said Saturday.
Greece and its EU/IMF creditors have been locked in talks
for months on a cash-for-reforms deal and pressure is growing
for a deal, since Athens risks default without aid from a
bailout programme that expires on June 30.
"We believe that we can and we must have a solution and a
deal within the week," Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis, who is
not involved in Greece's talks with the lenders, told Skai
television.
"Some parts of our programme could be pushed back by six
months or maybe by a year, so that there is some balance," he
said.
He did not elaborate on what parts of the ruling Syriza
party's anti-austerity programme could be pushed back, but the
comments suggested a greater willingness to compromise on
pre-election pledges.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stormed to power in January on
promises to cancel austerity, including restoring the minimum
wage level and collective bargaining rights.
The government earlier this week said it hoped for a deal by
Sunday, though international lenders have been less optimistic,
citing Greece's resistance to labour and pension reforms that
are conditions for more aid.
Voutsis said Athens and its partners agreed on some issues,
such as achieving low primary budget surpluses in the first two
years. But they still disagreed on a sales tax, with Greece
pushing so any VAT hikes will not burden lower incomes.
"A powerful majority in the political negotiations has
showed respect for the fact that there can't be further
austerity strategies for the Greek issue, the Greek problem and
the Greek people," he said.
The debt stand-off between Greece and its European Union
partners overshadowed a meeting of policymakers from the Group
of Seven rich nations in Dresden, Germany, on Friday.
The United States warned of a possible accident for the
world economy if Greece and its creditors miss their June
deadlines to avert a debt default.
In an interview with Realnews newspaper published on
Saturday, Economy Minister George Stathakis said Athens had no
alternative plan.
"The idea of a Plan B doesn't exist. Our country needs to
stay in the eurozone but on a better organised aid programme,"
he said.
Stathakis was confident a deal will be reached. "Otherwise,
mainly Greece but the European Union as well will step into
unchartered waters and no-one wants that."
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Deepa Babington
and David Holmes)