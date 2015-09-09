STRASBOURG, Sept 9 Greece's new government after
the September 20 election must respect the bailout agreement
struck with the euro zone, or the EU's resolve to keep Greece in
the single currency bloc could change, the European Commission
president said on Wednesday.
"It was absolutely essential for us to recognise and to say
that Grexit was not an option. If we hadn't said that loudly and
clearly, Grexit could have happened," Jean-Claude Juncker told
the European Parliament in his state of the union address.
"The European Union is delighted to have Greece as a member
and I have been profoundly perturbed in recent months by
comments that Greece should leave the EU," he said.
"We have agreed on a programme and I would like this
programme to be respected by all future Greek governments. This
time we all need to realise that we are serious and for real and
we require respect of the arrangements and agreements that have
been reached," Juncker said.
"If this time rules agreed will not be respected, the
reaction of the European Union and the euro zone will be
different," Juncker said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; editing
by Philip Blenkinsop)