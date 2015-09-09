(Adds Juncker quotes)
By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio
STRASBOURG, Sept 9 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker urged the main political parties in Greece
to back the country's third bailout and carry out long-delayed
reforms regardless of who wins elections scheduled for this
month.
His message in his first State of the Union address to the
European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday came as opinion
polls show no clear winner in the Sept. 20 elections, with the
leftist Syriza party tied with conservative New Democracy.
"For Greece, the key now is to implement the deal which was
agreed. There has to be broad political ownership for this," the
EU executive's chief said.
"Broad support and timely delivery of the reforms is what
Greece needs, so that confidence can return both among the Greek
people and to the Greek economy."
Juncker said that Greece's new government must respect the
bailout agreement struck with the euro zone in July, or EU
resolve to keep Athens in the single currency bloc could change.
"It was absolutely essential for us to recognise and to say
that Grexit was not an option. If we hadn't said that loudly and
clearly, Grexit could have happened," he said, adding that he
had been deeply disturbed by comments in recent months of a
Greek exit from the euro zone.
"We have agreed on a programme and I would like this
programme to be respected by all future Greek governments. This
time we all need to realise that we are serious and for real and
we require respect of the arrangements and agreements that have
been reached," Juncker said.
"If this time rules agreed will not be respected, the
reaction of the European Union and the euro zone will be
different."
